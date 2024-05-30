Indians Take Second Straight from AquaSox

Spokane, WA: The AquaSox rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but fell short as the Spokane Indians secured their second straight win in the six-game series by final of 8-5 before a crowd of 2,254 at Avista Stadium.

Entering the top of the ninth inning the AquaSox trailed 8-2. RJ Schreck led off and was hit by a pitch. Jared Sundstrom followed with a walk. Victor Labrada singled to right to load the bases.

Shortly thereafter, Caleb Cali singled to left center to score Schreck and Sundstrom, while Labrada went to third. That was it for Spokane reliever Tyler Ahearn. With the tying run on deck, Spokane manager Robinson Cancel made a pitching change and brought in right-hander Luis Amoroso.

After Bill Knight lined out sharply to Kyle Karros at third, Gabriel Moncada singled to center to score Labrada to make it 8-5 and brought the tying run to the plate with one out. Amoroso retired the final two AquaSox batters to end the game.

Spokane starting pitcher Mason Green (4-2) picked up the win and turned in his best outing of the year. He went a season-high seven innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters.

AquaSox starter Ty Cummings (1-3) went 4 1/3 innings and was charged with seven runs (all earned) on seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Brock Rodden led the AquaSox offense going 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored. AquaSox reliever Allan Saathoff turned in two scoreless innings.

