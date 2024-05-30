Hurley Homers in 3-2 Win

(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hops' defense was showing off in the 3-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds. Spencer Giesting matched up against fellow lefty Hayden Wynja in the Wednesday night game at Hillsboro Ballpark. Giesting entered the game with the lowest ERA in Minor League Baseball and continued to show his dominance in the nine-strikeout performance.

Giesting started off hot with a five-pitch first inning. In the bottom of the inning despite back-to-back singles with no outs, the Hops could not string anything together to score.

Jack Hurley hit his fifth homer of the year to put Hillsboro up 1-0 in the bottom of the second. This home run was the first one hit at home for the Hops' since May 11th. A wild pitch from the Emeralds starter allowed Juan Corniel to score another run in the inning.

Giesting struck out the side in the fourth inning with Hillsboro still up 2-0.

After six scoreless innings, Giesting allowed a one-run homer. With a runner on second Emeralds' hitter Turner Hill tripled, scoring the runner on second and tying the game at 2-2.

Daniel Blair took over for Wynja after Wynja pitched six innings striking out eight and allowing two earned runs. After allowing a walk to Hurley, Hurley reached second via a sacrifice bunt. Manuel Peña singled to center field to score Hurley, putting the Hops up 3-2 in the seventh.

Eli Saul came into the game in the eighth inning. Giesting had another solid outing, going seven innings, striking out nine, and allowing two earned runs. With a runner being sent home, Jack Hurley threw a rocket from left field to get the runner out to end the inning. Saul pitched for one inning and struck out one batter.

Listher Sosa came into the game to close it out for Hillsboro. With runners at the corner and one out, a run was saved after Kevin Sim fielded the ball and threw it home to get the out. After the next runner got out on a fielder's choice, Sosa struck out the final batter to get the save.

Spencer Giesting got the win after pitching seven innings. Giesting was backed by run-saving plays by the Hops' defense. Jose Fernandez went two-for-four and Jack Hurley went one-for-two with a one-run homer.

The Emeralds pitching staff struck out ten, with Wynja punching out eight and Blair with two. Blair was charged with the loss.

After tonight's win the Hops are up two games to none in the series. Game three will be played at 1:05 pm at Hillsboro Ballpark on Thursday. The pregame show will start at 12:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

