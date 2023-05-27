Great Scott: Christian, Cyclones Throttle Dash, 7-2

May 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Cyclones pounced all over Winston-Salem pitching on Saturday night at Maimonides Park en route to a 7-2 win at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn plated all seven of its runs during the first three innings of the ballgame. RHP Christian Scott was spectacular, tossing 5.0 scoreless frames with a career-high eight strikeouts, while allowing just one hit.

Brooklyn struck first when LF Jaylen Palmer's sacrifice fly scored C Omar Narváez. Narváez appeared in his second game with the Cyclones on a major league rehab assignment as he works his way back from the injured list.

One frame later, Brooklyn cashed in on a number of Winston-Salem miscues. First, Narváez singled home a pair to extend Brooklyn's lead. He then took second on a throwing error by RF Wilfred Veras.

One batter later, DH Kevin Parada reached on a throwing error by SS Taishi Nakawake, allowing two runs to come home to score. Parada advanced 90 feet to take second base on a second consecutive error on the same play - a throwing error by 1B Shawn Goosenberg.

Winston-Salem's fielding miscues continued into the third. In the inning, both RF Omar De Los Santos and 1B Chase Estep came home to score on another Nakawake fielding error that allowed 3B Mateo Gil to reach safely. All told, the Dash finished the game with five errors in the field.

Winston-Salem broke up the shutout and tacked on two runs in the seventh and eighth courtesy of RBI doubles from Goosenberg and 2B Loidel Chapellí, respectively.

With the win, Brooklyn has now won consecutive contests, and has taken 4 of the first 5 games of the series. The 'Clones can make it 5 of 6 tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park. RHP Tyler Stuart (1-0, 1.13 ERA), the South Atlantic League leader in ERA, will toe the rubber against LHP Brooks Gosswein (1-2, 3.06 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.