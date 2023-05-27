Homestand Promo Preview - May 30 Thru June 4

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back in town! After a week on the road, the BlueClaws return to ShoreTown on Tuesday, May 30th to start an eight-game, six day series with Brooklyn (Mets).

Homestand Rundown

- Tuesday, May 30th (7:05 pm) - The homestand opener begins at 7:05 pm.

- Wednesday, May 31st (5:35 pm double-header) - It's the first of two double-headers this week. Gates open at 5:00 pm and there will be two seven inning games. Only one ticket is required for admission to both games.

- Thursday, June 1st (7:05 pm) - It's Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide. Click here for more on the Thirsty Thursday Club, where you can get 10 undated tickets to Thursday home games.

- Friday, June 2nd (7:05 pm) - It's the first Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas) night of the season and we wrap the night with Post-Game Fireworks! It's also Fiesta Friday with food and drink specials in the Sand Bar.

- Saturday, June 3rd (5:35 pm double-header) - It's the second of two double-headers this week and Buster's Birthday (Judd Shaw Injury Law). Join us as we celebrate Buster with his mascot friends!

- Sunday, June 4th (1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Day Sunday! Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club (sign up here) eat free thanks to Sabrett! Plus, dogs are welcome too!

