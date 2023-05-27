Kerkering, McCollum Slam Door and Claws Top Birds 3-2 on Saturday

ABERDEEN, MD - Orion Kerkering and Tommy McCollum got the last seven outs and Leandro Pineda singled home the winning run as the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch a series win over the IronBirds.

Jersey Shore (21-20) got back over .500 and has taken four of the first six from the IronBirds (20-23).

Pineda broke a 2-2 tie with an eighth inning RBI single that scored Casey Martin.

Kerkering (1-0), who got the last out of the seventh, threw a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. McCollum then threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his third save, two of which have come this week.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth on an RBI double from Casey Martin. Jared Carr followed two batters later with an RBI single to give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

Jud Fabian singled home a run in the fifth off Jordan Fowler, the lone run the left-hander gave up in five innings of work.

The IronBirds tied the game off Jace Vines in the bottom of the sixth on a groundout from Jacob Teter. The run, charged to Vines, was unearned because of an error earlier in the inning.

Andrick Nava, who did not start the game but came on as a pinch runner, drew two walks. Casey Martin scored two of the three BlueClaws runs.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm and the BlueClaws return home to welcome in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

