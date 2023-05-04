Gordon, Whitcomb & Hamilton Power Hooks

May 4, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Lefty Colton Gordon fired six one-hit frames while Shay Whitcomb and Quincy Hamilton teamed for six RBIs in a 6-1 Hooks win over Amarillo Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi leads the series, 2-1.

Whitcomb homered twice for the second time this season, launching a two-run shot in the first before belting a solo blast in the sixth. Hamilton had opened that frame with his first home run of the season. He capped a three-RBI day by sending a two-run double into the right-field corner in the seventh.

Whitcomb ranks second in the Texas League with eight home runs. His 23 RBIs are good for third in the circuit.

Gordon, who was perfect over 4 2/3, picked up his second consecutive win, striking out nine. The lone run came courtesy of a disengagement balk.

In his last two starts, Gordon has struck out 19 against five walks, six hits, and three runs over 11.0 combined frames.

Jose Betances, Jacob DeLabio, and Tyler Brown each pitched a scoreless inning in relief as the Hooks spun a two-hitter.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.