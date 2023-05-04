Drillers Game Rained Out
May 4, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Tonight's (Thursday, May 4) Tulsa Drillers game with the San Antonio Missions has been rained out.
The game will now be played tomorrow, Friday, May 5, as part of a doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m. Each game is scheduled to be seven innings in length.
Stadium gates on Friday will open at 4:30 p.m. It will be Friday Night Fireworks with a fireworks show taking place after the second game.
Thursday's Star Wars promotion and the T-shirt giveaway have been rescheduled for Thursday, May 25.
Fans holding tickets for the rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.
