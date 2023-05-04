Naturals Game against Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday, May 4th Postponed

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Minnesota Twins, on Thursday, May 4th has been postponed due to consistent rain at Arvest Ballpark.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as part of a same admission doubleheader to be held on Friday, May 5th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:40 p.m. and any ticket for Friday, May 5th will be valid for both games that night.

All tickets from Thursday, May 4th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game during the 2023 season. Tickets for Thursday, May 4th are not valid for the doubleheader on Friday unless exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket for May 5th. Friday is a Fireworks Friday presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which will take place following the conclusion of the second game of the night. It is also our Los Naturales celebration on Cinco de Mayo presented by Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine. The Naturals will wear their Los Naturales jerseys and caps for the second game of the doubleheader against the Wind Surge. The Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Fans are required to exchange their tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at noon on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while it is open on non-gamedays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

