Frasso Named Pitcher of the Month for April

The Tulsa Drillers have yet to play 25 games this year, but they have already had their third player recognized for his early-season performance. Today, Nick Frasso was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for April.

Frasso joins Andy Pages and Jorbit Vivas as Tulsa's award winners this season. Both Pages and Vivas were previously recognized as Players of the Week in the Texas League.

It has been an impressive beginning to the season for Frasso. He made five starts in April, compiling a 1.23 ERA and a 1-1 record.

In 22 total innings, he has allowed just 16 hits and 5 walks while striking out 30. The right-hander, who was a fourth round pick by Toronto in the 2020 draft, has compiled a 0.95 WHIP and held TL batters to a .203 batting average against.

His victory came on April 25 in a start against Arkansas and was the first win of his professional career.

Amarillo infielder Ryan Bliss was named the Texas League's Player of the Month for April.

