Carter Reaches Base Five Times in Defeat

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 11-6 on Thursday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (12-12) drew first blood on Thursday with three runs in the initial inning. Evan Carter had a big night, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and he started the scoring when he scored on a throwing error by Midland (13-11) catcher J.J. Schwarz. Dustin Harris then ripped an RBI single to center and he later scored on a double steal of home.

The Riders stole six bases in the first inning, led by three from Harris and one from Carter, Luisangel Acuña and Nick Tanielu.

In the bottom of the first, Midland struck back, chasing starter Ryan Garcia (0-2) from the game with five runs. They then added three more in the second with a Schwarz three-run shot to take an 8-3 advantage.

Frisco added a run in the seventh on an Acuña RBI double and another in the ninth when Thomas Saggese ripped an RBI single to left, but it was not enough.

Out of the Riders bullpen, Hever Bueno threw 2.1 scoreless innings. Midland's David Leal (2-1) took home the win out of their bullpen.

The RoughRiders continue their series to Midland in game four of the six-game series on Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. RHP Jack Leiter (0-2, 6.75) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Jake Walkinshaw (1-2, 5.75).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

