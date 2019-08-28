Gomez Leads Long Ball Frenzy, But Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 5-4

NILES, Ohio - Dariel Gomez smashed two home runs and Luis Flores added another, but it was not enough as the State College Spikes dropped a 5-4 decision to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

With the loss, the Spikes (36-35) dropped to three games back of the lead in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division with five games remaining in the regular season. State College is also four games out of the race for the league's lone Wild Card berth, with four teams ahead of them.

Gomez, who collected a total of three hits, started the State College scoring with a majestic solo shot to right field in the fourth inning off Mahoning Valley (35-35) starter Carlos Vargas (5-4). The Spikes' first baseman then stepped up with a man on in the eighth and reduced a 5-1 deficit to 5-3 with a two-run shot to right field off reliever Andrew Misiaszek.

Gomez became the second player to hit two home runs in the same game for the Spikes in 2019. Andrew Warner also produced a pair of round-trippers on July 13 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against Staten Island.

In the ninth, Flores homered to left field off Misiaszek for his first home run of the season to trim the margin to 5-4. However, Jerson Ramirez (6) then came on and retired the next three Spikes batters in order, two via strikeout, to pick up the save for Mahoning Valley.

The Scrappers built the lead with two runs in the third on a Korey Holland double and Brayan Rocchio's infield single. Mahoning Valley then stretched the lead in the fifth when the combination of a Jeremy Randolph wild pitch and a Cameron Knight throwing error plated Rocchio.

In the sixth, Jonathan Lopez singled in another run and an errant pickoff throw by Randolph scored another to complete Mahoning Valley's scoring.

Spikes starter Junior Gonzalez (3-6) took the loss after allowing three runs, two of them earned, on three hits and five walks. Gonzalez struck out three batters in the effort.

Vargas earned the win for the Scrappers with a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 5 2/3 batters.

Thursday, the Spikes continue their three-game series against the Scrappers with a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Eastwood Field. Right-hander Enmanuel Solano (3-7), who earned New York-Penn League Pitcher of the Week honors after throwing eight shutout innings on Saturday against Batavia, will get the ball for State College.

Mahoning Valley will send right-hander Daniel Espino (0-1), the Cleveland Indians' 2019 first-round draft choice, to the mound.

Following the trip to Ohio to take on the Scrappers, the Spikes will face the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Saturday before returning to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the regular season home finale on Sunday.

The 2019 regular season home schedule will go out with a bang on Sunday, as Lion Country Kia presents the chance for one "LuCKy" fan to drive home a winner with a lease on a new Kia as part of LuCKy's Kia Lease Giveaway II, and all fans will enjoy a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game.

Plus, fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark as well for the fourth and final Bark in the Park Night of the year, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. Complete Bark in the Park policies and procedures are available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

The Spikes will also wear their special Bark in the Park Jerseys for the last time, featuring a collage of dog photos submitted by fans earlier this year. The jerseys have been up for bids throughout the 2019 season via the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, and fans can place their bids through the end of the sixth inning on Sunday via the LiveSource app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Proceeds from the Bark in the Park Jersey Auction will benefit local animal rescues thanks to the Spikes' partnership with Metzger Animal Hospital.

It's also THON Night on Sunday, as Four Diamonds families and THON members will celebrate the start of the drive towards THON 2020. Fans can use the promo code THON when purchasing their tickets to donate a portion of the price to THON.

In addition, college students across Central PA can enjoy even more value with the College Student 3-2-1 Special. The College Student 3-2-1 Special offers any college student presenting a valid student ID at ticket and concessions windows $3 off their seat in any ballpark section, excluding the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion and Geisinger Champions Club, plus $2 regular sodas and $1 hot dogs all game long.

Tickets for Sunday's game are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:50 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Eastwood Field. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

