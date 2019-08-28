Lake Monsters-Connecticut Game Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

BURLINGTON, VT - Wednesday's New York-Penn League contest between the Connecticut Tigers and Vermont Lake Monsters at historic Centennial Field was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 6:05 pm.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for tickets to either the Thursday doubleheader or the home season finale on Friday. They must be exchanged in person at the Centennial Field Box Office, which will be open both Thursday and Friday starting at 12 noon.

The Wednesday rainout is the first Lake Monsters postponement since the 2017 regular-season home finale on September 5th, while Thursday's twinbill will be Vermont's first doubleheader since September 4, 2017 at Centennial Field.

After Thursday's 6:05 doubleheader, the Lake Monsters will host Connecticut on Friday in their home finale before ending the season with a three-game series at Tri-City Saturday-Monday.

