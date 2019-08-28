BKLYN Wins a Wild One, 9-8

August 28, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





ABERDEEN, MD - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, held on to beat the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-8 Wednesday night in the series opener at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to move into a tie for first place in the McNamara Division.

W: Otanez (2-1)

L: Lyons (2-5)

SV: Leon (3)

BIG MOMENTS

With the tying run at second base in the ninth inning, Nelson Leon struck out Joey Ortiz to end the game.

Leading 8-7, Jake Mangum's two-out RBI single against Connor Gillispie pushed the Brooklyn lead to 9-7.

Aberdeen rehabber Jaylen Ferguson smoked a grand slam home run over the clubhouse in left field in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the IronBirds' deficit to 8-7.

Brooklyn exploded to take a 7-0 lead over the first two innings, receiving a two-run double by Joe Genord and a Ranfy Adon run-scoring single in the rally.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Gavin Garay: 3-5, 2 RBI, R

Wilmer Reyes: 3-5, R

Luke Ritter: 2B, RBI, BB, 3 R

Joe Genord: 1-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Ranfy Adon: 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones have won five of nine games against the Aberdeen IronBirds, going 4-0 this season at Ripken Stadium.

With the victory, the Cyclones have reached the 40-win plateau for the third time in seven seasons.

Gavin Garay collected his second consecutive three-hit performance and third of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Aberdeen - Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Leidos Field and Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, MD

Probables: RHP Nathan Jones (0-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. RHP Dan Hammer (0-2, 1.20)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

