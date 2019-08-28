Tonight's Game against Vermont Postponed

Burlington, VT - Due to inclement weather, the game between the Connecticut Tigers and Vermont Lake Monsters has been postponed. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, August 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Centennial Field. Both games will be two seven-inning contests.

You can catch all the action of tomorrow night's contest on 1310 WICH and the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call from Vermont.

