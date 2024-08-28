Goldeyes Win Fourth Straight, Remain in Top Spot

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (53-41) maintained their slim lead atop the American Association West Division standings Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes are a half game better than the Sioux Falls Canaries, and 1.5 games ahead of the third-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Winnipeg has five games to play, while Sioux Falls and Fargo-Moorhead each have six games remaining.

After the first four innings were scoreless, the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when designated hitter Miles Simington came home on left fielder Evan Alexander's sacrifice fly to left.

Winnipeg added two more runs in the sixth inning. First, Simington doubled to right field to bring in second baseman Edwin Arroyo. It was Simington's 32nd two-bagger of the season, tying him for league lead. Simington scored when the next batter, catcher Rob Emery, singled to centre field.

Gary SouthShore (30-65) ended the Goldeyes' bid for their league-best 12th shutout of the season with one out in the top of the ninth inning. Right fielder LG Castillo scored on designated hitter Kenny Levari's groundout to second base.

Goldeyes' starter Landen Bourassa (W, 8-6) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing eight hits and striking out nine. The Lethbridge, Alberta native has won 29 games in a Goldeyes uniform, dating back to the 2021 campaign.

Winnipeger Ben Onyshko worked the eighth inning and retired the side in order. Oakville, Ontario's Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (S, 6) was Winnipeg's third Canadian pitcher of the evening. He gave up a run on one hit.

Tai Tiedemann (L, 5-9) had an impressive start for the RailCats. He took a perfect game into the fifth inning and ended up surrendering two earned runs on six hits over seven innings.

The Goldeyes took the season series with the victory, having won five of the eight meetings between the two clubs.

Winnipeg will look for the series sweep Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT when Peterborough, Ontario's Travis Seabrooke (7-3, 3.64 ERA) takes the mound for the Goldeyes. Gary SouthShore will respond with fellow lefty Chris Erwin (5-6, 5.20 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The final regular season homestand of the season will conclude with a four-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs that gets underway Friday when one lucky fan will win a trip to Jamaica, and our final spectacular fireworks show of the season.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com. Fans are asked to monitor the Goldeyes' social media accounts in the coming days for details regarding playoff tickets.

