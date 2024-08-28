Railroaders Now Within One of Clinching Division

Lincoln, Neb - A 6-out save from RHP Dylan Bice rescued the Railroaders from multiple rally attempts by the Lincoln Saltdogs to win it 1-0 on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. The win now places Cleburne just one win or one Kane County loss from clinching the number one seed in the East Division.

A pitching duel between RHP Johnathon Tripp and LHP Abdallah Aris took place for much of the game as both pitchers struck out six batters. Tripp went six innings only allowing three hits and three walks where the Saltdogs were unable to capitalize on. Aris allowed four hits in seven innings of work and despite walking five Roaders, the sole run of the game came off one swing.

2B Carter Aldrete scored the only run of the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 19th of the year.

Lincoln's best opportunity came in the eighth inning when CF Kyle Battle tripled to lead off the inning and forced Cleburne to make the change to Bice with nobody out. However, Bice left Battle at third by retiring three of the next four batters with his only blemish being an intentional walk to 3B Luke Roskam after a 3-0 count.

Bice came back out for the ninth where he struck out SS Drew Devine for the first out. RF Zane Zurbrugg singled but was immediately put down on an unassisted double play from 1B Thomas Dillard after a line drive caught next to the bag and a tag to Zurbrugg to seal the win for Cleburne and earn Bice's fifth save.

With five games remaining, Cleburne needs to win one more at Lincoln or win one of four at Sioux City to clinch. If they're unable to win, the only help they need is for the Cougars to lose one of the remaining games.

