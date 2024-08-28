Birds' Hot Start Not Enough in Loss to Sioux City

August 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries built an early lead but Sioux City rallied for a 5-3 victory Wednesday night at the Bird Cage.

Jordan Barth opened the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the first and Jabari Henry followed with a two-run homerun.

But the Explorers scored three unearned runs in the fourth and took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Neil Lang did not allow an earned run over six innings while Barth and Mike Hart each finished with two hits. The Canaries are now 52-42 and will wrap up the series Thursday at 6:35pm.

