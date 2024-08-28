The Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs: What Is the Structure?

August 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







With six games left in the 2024 American Association regular season for the Lake Country DockHounds, three games separate Lake Country from the Milwaukee Milkmen for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

The DockHounds' magic number currently sits at four, meaning any combination of four DockHounds wins or Milkmen losses would result in the Lake Country DockHounds' first ever Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs berth, which can happen as soon as Thursday.

Postseason play in the American Association is unique and innovative, so what will a DockHounds playoff schedule look like?

Regular season play ends Monday afternoon, with an off day Tuesday. Game 1 of the best-of-three Division Series will be Wednesday, September 4 and game 2 as well as game if necessary following that Friday and Saturday.

What makes the Miles Wolff Cup playoffs innovative is that the top seed in each division gets to pick their first round opponent. The Cleburne Railroaders are currently in first place in the East Division, and could pick the Lake Country DockHounds as their first playoff opponent.

East Division Final play also holds the same format with play beginning September 9, and a travel day on September 10, before resuming the series on September 11.

If the DockHounds are to win the East Division and make it to the Miles Wolff Cup Final, that best-of-five series will begin September 14, with a travel day on September 16, and the potential of up to three games to follow and crown the Miles Wolff Cup Champion.

Postseason tickets for DockHounds home games at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park will go on sale when Lake Country does secure its spot.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.