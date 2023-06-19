Goldeyes to Host Seventh Annual Ukrainian Night July 25

WINNIPEG, MB - Thanks to terrific support from Goldeyes Fans and Manitoba's Ukrainian community the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club is pleased to announce our seventh annual "Ukrainian Night" as we continue to support all cultures, all religions and human rights - every game - every season!

Sponsored by Pratts Wholesale Food Service, in memory of Leonard Baranyk, the game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 as the Goldeyes take on the Sioux City Explorers at 6:30 pm at Shaw Park. "Pratts and the Baranyk Family are proud and honoured to participate in a fun evening supporting our Goldeyes and our Ukrainian culture", said Lenny Baranyk, President of Pratts Wholesale.

Live Ukrainian music will be featured on the Promenade, as fans arrive for the game, along with greetings by Ambassadors from Folklorama's Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion - in full Ukrainian cultural attire.

Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will perform the anthems including their heart-warming version of the Ukrainian National Anthem. For more than five decades Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus has celebrated Ukrainian culture through music and song. The reach of Hoosli's music has grown to global proportions through its presence on social media and digital music platforms and the exposure to international audiences through its anthem performances at professional sports games. The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club is pleased to welcome Hoosli back to Shaw Park!

The Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will entertain throughout the game. Troyanda respects and preserves Ukrainian culture, history, and tradition through the art of dance. Since 1979, the Ensemble is honoured to have collaborated with many notable Canadian and Ukrainian artists to develop an extensive repertoire representing the rich and diverse regions of Ukraine. This commitment creates a supportive atmosphere for talented dancers to grow in their skills and artistry while deepening the connection to their ancestral roots. Each dancer performs with their soul, inviting audiences worldwide to fall in love with Troyanda.

There will be a variety of Ukrainian music, dance and culture displays. Contests and prizes will continue to be part of the game including a 9-Inning $50 Gift Card Giveaway from Tenderloin Meat & Sausage and a special "So You Think You Can Dance - Ukrainian" contest courtesy of Mr. Perogy, plus Ukrainian-themed activities will be staged on the Concourse of the ballpark.

