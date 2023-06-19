Fargas, Diaz Heading to Mexican League

June 19, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - Two more Kansas City Monarchs are moving on from the organization after stellar play in 2023.

Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas and infielder Edwin Diaz have had their contracts transferred to Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League, the American Association club announced Monday.

"We're very excited that Johneshwy and Edwin got this opportunity, and are able to continue playing together," Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra said. "This is just another example of players that come to Kansas City and are able to move on to the next level."

Fargas was the Monarchs' starting center fielder and leadoff hitter. He produced an outstanding .347 batting average and .899 OPS, stealing 19 bases in just 21 attempts.

As good as he was with the bat, he was even better in the field, displaying big-league level defense night after night in center.

Diaz joined the Monarchs May 27 and immediately provided a steady, dependable presence on the left side of Kansas City's infield. Over 18 games between third base and shortsop, he didn't make a single error.

At the plate, Diaz produced a .212 average, .717 OPS and three home runs. That included a dramatic three-run blast on Tuesday night to help the Monarchs to a comeback win at Fargo-Moorhead.

Both Fargas and Diaz hail from Puerto Rico. They were teammates on Puerto Rico's 2023 World Baseball Classic squad.

They're the second and third Monarchs to have their contracts transferred in 2023, after pitcher Jackson McClelland was picked up by the Royals just before the season began.

The Monarchs hold the AAPB's best record at 22-11 entering Monday's road game against the Chicago Dogs.

They return to Legends Field for a six-game homestand Tuesday through Sunday, including a free cap giveaway before their game Friday night at 7 p.m. (while supplies last).

