Erwin Receives Pitcher of the Week Award

Gary, IN - On the heels of his best outing of the season so far, Gary SouthShore RailCats starting pitcher Chris Erwin has earned the American Association's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Award for the week ending on Sunday, June 18th.

Facing the Lake Country DockHounds last Friday, Erwin tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11. He became the first Gary SouthShore pitcher this year to break the double-digit strikeout barrier.

In 2023, Erwin has emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the starting rotation. The third-year RailCat sports the lowest earned run average (3.60) and WHIP (1.230) of the team's qualified starting pitchers while also topping their strikeout charts at 41, a total that places him fourth in the American Association.

A five-year pro, Erwin has spent the entirety of his American Association career on the South Shore, dating back to the start of the 2021 campaign. Upon his graduation from Kennesaw State University in 2017, the southpaw played his first season in 2019 split between the Sussex County Miners of the Can-Am League and the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League before joining the Baseball Brilliance in the one-year Yinzer Baseball Confederacy in 2020.

The RailCats are back in action tomorrow at 7:02 p.m. as they face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field for the first game of a three-game series. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

