Dogs Top Monarchs, Who Head Home Tuesday

ROSEMONT, Ill. - A six-run fifth inning made the difference as the Chicago Dogs topped the Kansas City Monarchs 11-5 in the final game of the Monarchs' longest road trip of the season.

Keon Broxton homered in the defeat. The Monarchs finish the 12-day, trip with a 7-3 record. They still claim the American Association's best record at 22-12.

The game was tight early. The Dogs took a 1-0 lead on a second-inning home run from Donivan Williams, but starter Cody Deason worked out of trouble in four innings of work.

Kansas City tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single from Olivier Basabe.

Deason faced two batters in the fourth before giving way to Matt Hartman. He allowed a two-run single to the red-hot Luke Mangieri, a sacrifice fly from Ben Livorsi, and a three-run homer from Matt Bottcher to make it 7-1.

Kansas City scratched across a run in the sixth on a double-play ball, but Chicago added three more runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach.

Broxton's home run was his sixth of the season and second in as many nights.

UP NEXT

Kansas City heads back to Legends Field for a six-game homestand, starting with a three-game set against the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday's game, the Monarchs' annual Pride Night, starts at 7 p.m.

The Monarchs are 10-2 at home this season.

