Goldeyes to Hold Skills Camp in Thompson Friday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that - for the first time - the club will be celebrating MLB PLAY BALL Weekend, a global initiative aimed at inspiring participation in baseball and softball.

The program is hosted by teams at all levels of professional baseball in addition to Major League Baseball's international offices throughout the world.

In total, more than 175 clubs will conduct clinics, youth baseball and softball tournaments, and special ballpark experiences for kids between Friday, June 9 and Sunday, June 11.

With local support and a generous donation by Calm Air, the Goldeyes have chosen to conduct a skills camp in Thompson, Manitoba on June 9 for area children aged five to 12 including youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Thompson.

Goldeyes players and staff will be in attendance, as well as staff and clinicians from Baseball Manitoba and Sport Manitoba.

Franklin Sports will provide 100 Bat and Ball sets to the children enrolled in the camp.

Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier said, "This is the first time that the Partner League clubs have been a part of MLB PLAY BALL Weekend and the Goldeyes are thrilled to have the opportunity to visit Thompson. We thought it was important that kids in northern communities be included in one of the camps we offer throughout the year and we hope this is the beginning of something special for all involved".

The Goldeyes host the Chicago Dogs this evening at 6:30 at Shaw Park before opening a three-game weekend series Friday at home against the Kansas City Monarchs.

