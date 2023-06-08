DockHounds Fall in 10 Innings

June 8, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - A tough night for the DockHounds ended in extras this evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Fargo-Moorhead defeated Lake Country by a score of 6-3 in 10 innings to end the DockHounds losing streak at 5 games.

Conor Fisk started this one on the mound for the Hounds and had his best start of the season to date. Fisk went 6.2 innings, giving up 5 hits, and 0 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1. When Fisk exited, we learned that the DockHounds bullpen couldn't hold opponents scoreless forever. After Keisy Portorreal escaped a jam to end the 6th, Matt Mullenbach gave up 3 runs in the 8th inning, on 3 hits, walking 1 and striking out 1 as well. Heading into the bottom of the 8th, the DockHounds trailed 3-1.

Trailing by 2 with 6 outs to play with, Nick Banks led off the frame with a single, his second hit of the night. After Thomas Jones popped out to first, Demetrius Sims hit a two-run bomb to center to give the Hounds new life and tie the game up at 3. Jojanse Torres held the RedHawks scoreless in the top of the 9th and sent us to the bottom half, giving the DockHounds a chance to walk it off in the 9th. Lake Country had runners on first and third with nobody out, just needing one run to win the ballgame. Two straight strikeouts and a groundout got Tanner Riley out of the jam for Fargo-Moorhead and sent us to extras.

In the 10th, a 3-RBI triple off the bat of Sam Dexter gave the RedHawks the lead that they would hold in the bottom half. Riley came back out for the bottom half of the 10th and set the DockHounds down in order to end the game.

Lake Country and Fargo-Moorhead will play the rubber game tomorrow evening from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.