Dogs Drop Fifth in a Row, Lose to Goldeyes 6-1

June 8, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs scratched out 11 hits, but four infield errors led directly to runs as Chicago loses their fifth straight game, 6-1, to the Winnipeg Goldeyes this afternoon.

Chicago took a first inning lead for a second straight day as Nick Heath would drive home Brennan Metzger with an RBI single giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead. Winnipeg would score two in their half of the first on a double play groundout and an RBI single from Sherman Graves, scoring Tommy McCarthy who eluded the tag at the plate by Dogs catcher, Ryan Lidge. Dayson Croes would extend the lead to 3-1 with a single in the third, bringing home Tra Holmes.

Runs by Winnipeg in the fourth on a sac fly by Andy Armstrong and single from Keith Torres would give the Goldeyes a 5-1 lead. In the eighth, they would tack on one more as a throwing error by Cody Bohanek and groundball fielder's choice would plate Torres for the 6-1 final.

Trevor Lane got the start for the Dogs and picked up his first loss of the season going 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned, walking two and striking out one. Trevor Seabrooke earned the win in relief for the Goldeyes, pitching five shutout innings, improving to 2-1 on the year.

Three Keys to the Game-

1. The Dogs were just 2-11 (.182) with runners in scoring position after coming into today's game hitting .319 in those situations through their first 22 games.

2. Each inning the Dogs committed an error, Winnipeg would score at least one run.

3. Offensively, the Dogs power has struggled. So far, through two games in Winnipeg, the Dogs have 24 hits, 22 of them have been singles.

Tomorrow-

The Dogs look to get right and snap their five-game losing skid behind RHP Nick Green. Nick is 1-2 with a 6.38 ERA on the year. Last time out, he gave up four earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Opposing Green will be Joey Matulovich who is 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in four starts. First pitch set for 6:30pm CST.

