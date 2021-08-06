Goldeyes Sign Right-Hander Ryan

August 6, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Zac Ryan on Friday.

Ryan made 23 relief appearances earlier this season for the Triple-A West's Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels), picking up a save and striking out 39 batters in 31.0 innings pitched.

Ryan made 23 relief appearances for the Triple-A West's Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) earlier this season. The Merrillville, Indiana native struck out 39 batters in 31.0 innings pitched with an average fastball velocity of 94 miles per hour. Prior to this season, Ryan last pitched in 2019 where he split time with Salt Lake and the Double-A Southern League's Mobile BayBears. Ryan was a combined 4-3 with six saves and a 3.83 ERA in 2019, collecting 70 strikeouts in just 53.1 innings.

"I'm thrilled to have him," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He has a Georgia Tech education and a proven track record in the Angels' organization. He's hungry and wants to pitch. He wants to get out there and compete again as soon as possible, so I'm glad we were able to get something worked out."

Ryan was drafted by the Angels in the 23rd round in 2017 out of Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, Georgia). The 27-year-old right-hander compiled a 4.65 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 166.1 innings over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets from 2014-17. Ryan finished with more strikeouts than innings pitched in each of his four seasons in the Angels' farm system, and joins the Goldeyes with a lifetime 4.26 ERA in 124 professional appearances.

Additionally, the Goldeyes officially signed former Major League left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart to a contract and released right-handed pitcher Kyle Thomas.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 23 players.

The Goldeyes play game two of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Saturday evening. First pitch from Shaw Park is at 6:05 p.m.

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.