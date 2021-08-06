Birds Opener in Rosemont Suspended Due to Rain

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The opener of the three-game set at Impact Field between the Canaries and Chicago Dogs was suspended due to inclement weather and wet field conditions Friday night.

The teams will resume the game Saturday at 4 pm with the Canaries leading 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh. Jabari Henry went for a two-run homer in the first and a solo homer in the seventh to power the lead for the Birds before heavy rain began to fall in the Chicago area. Mike Hart also went deep with a solo blast in the sixth.

Ty Culbreth allowed four runs in five innings of work as the starter for the Birds. He will receive a no-decision regardless of the outcome Friday. Brady Stover and Colby Wyatt also appeared on the mound for the Birds. Grady Wood was on the hill in the seventh and was dealing with two runners in scoring position with one out before play was called due to a heavy storm.

The Canaries and Dogs will play Game 2 of the series Saturday at 7:05 pm. RHP Charlie Hasty (2-2, 6.50 ERA) is expected to start for the Canaries. LHP Shane Barringer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Dogs.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

