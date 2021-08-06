American Association Game Recaps
August 6, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release
Winnipeg 6 Milwaukee 4
Greg Harris tossed five shutout innings, Kevin Lachance homered, and the Goldeyes (36-35) continued their hot homestand back at Shaw Park with a 6-4 win over the Milkmen (46-25). In the third, Raul Navarro drove home Wes Darvill and Lachance launched a two-run shot to give Winnipeg a 3-0 lead. The Goldeyes would get two more in the fourth and a further run in the sixth in support of Harris (5 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 K). Cole Sturgeon had a three-run homer for Milwaukee.
Kane County 15 Houston 3
Behind a 21-hit attack, including homers by Mitch Reeves, Jeffrey Baez, and Gavin LaValley, who was 5-for-5 in the game, the Cougars (34-38) rolled to a 15-3 win over the Apollos (10-61). LaValley's solo homer opened the scoring for Kane County in the first as they built an early 4-0 lead. Dom DeRenzo had a two-run single for Houston to cut the lead to two. But the Cougars scored a combined eleven runs in the fifth through eighth innings, including back-to-back homers by Reeves (two-run) and Baez in the fifth.
Lincoln 8 Gary SouthShore 3
Five Saltdogs (38-33) recorded multi-hit games in an 8-3 win over the Railcats (29-44) on Friday night. Lincoln opened the scoring in the second on RBI hits by Zak Taylor and Gunnar Buhner. In the fourth, Justin Byrd doubled home a run and scored on Ryan Long's two-run homer to make it 5-0. Thomas Walraven and Raymond Jones each had RBI hits to cut the deficit to 5-3 for Gary SouthShore before a three-run eighth sealed the win for the Saltdogs.
Kansas City 16 Cleburne 12
Five home runs were enough as the Monarchs (48-24) outslugged the Railroaders (39-32) 16-12 on Friday night. Despite Osvaldo Martinez launching two solo homers, Ramon Hernandez having three hits, including a homer, three runs scored, and three knocked in for Cleburne, it was Kansas City's offense that prevailed thanks to homers by Morgan McCollough, Ryan Grotjohn (three-run), Darnell Sweeney (two-run), Gabriel Guerrero (two-run), and Daniel Wasinger (two-run) that made the difference.
Fargo-Moorhead 5 Sioux City 3 F/10
Dylan Kelly's solo homer in the ninth tied it, and Leobaldo Pina's two-run shot in the tenth completed the comeback as the RedHawks (42-31) edged the Explorers (39-33) 5-3 in ten innings on Friday night. Pina's first inning sacrifice fly opened the scoring for Fargo-Moorhead and Kelly's double made it 2-0 in the fourth. But Sioux City answered with a Seamus Curran solo homer in the fourth and a two-run sixth. But in the ninth, the RedHawks got even before Pina's big hit in the tenth.
Sioux Falls 6 Chicago 5- SUSPENDED in 7th INNING. Will resume at 4pm on Saturday
