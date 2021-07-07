Goldeyes Sign College Standout

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed rookie right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich on Tuesday.

Henrich recently completed his college career at The University of Charleston (Charleston, West Virginia) where he was 7-0 with a 4.07 ERA in 12 starts for the Golden Eagles. The South Charleston, West Virginia native struck out 61 and walked 20 in 59.2 innings pitched as a fifth-year senior.

In five collegiate seasons, Henrich was a combined 31-8 (.795) with a 3.94 ERA in 58 games, 50 of them as a starting pitcher. The 23-year-old earned All-Mountain East Conference honours as a freshman in 2017 and again as a junior in 2019. Henrich was granted an extra year of college eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and enrolled in The University of Charleston's Masters of Business Administration program during his final season.

Last Thursday, the Goldeyes placed right-handed pitcher Nate Antone on the Injured List, retroactive to June 26th, and placed right-handed pitcher Mike Webb on the Inactive List.

The Goldeyes also claimed right-handed pitcher Greg Harris off waivers from the Chicago Dogs. Harris made one start and four relief appearances for Chicago, striking out six batters in seven innings. The Hyannis, Massachusetts native was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round in 2013 and is in his seventh season of professional baseball. Harris was 30-34 with a 3.77 ERA and 457 strikeouts across 493.2 innings pitched in the affiliated minor leagues. In 2018, Harris was ranked the 18th best prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization by Baseball America.

Additionally, the Goldeyes released right-handed pitcher Jake Polancic.

The Goldeyes continue a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks tonight at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

