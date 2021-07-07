Cleburne Claims Sixth Straight Series Win

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Behind seven strong innings from Jheyson Manzueta and a three-run fourth inning, the Cleburne Railroaders knocked off the Milwaukee Milkmen 6-1 on Wednesday night at Franklin Field. The victory secured a sixth consecutive series win.

Manzueta (2-1) earned his second victory by limiting Milwaukee to one run on five hits, striking out four while walking three. He induced a double play in each of the first three innings, and finished his night by retiring eight of the last nine hitters.

The Cleburne offense supported Manzueta early. In the top of the first, Alay Lago reached on an infield single and scored when Ramon Hernandez slapped a double to the gap in right-center.

Hunter Clanin doubled the lead in the second with a line drive solo homer, his sixth long ball of the year.

The Railroaders (25-19) blew the game open in the fourth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Osvaldo Martinez drilled a two-run double to left-center, extending the lead to 4-0. Hernandez came through later in the frame with an RBI single, staking Cleburne to a 5-0 advantage. Hernandez finished the game 4-for-5, his second four-hit game of the season.

Milwaukee (25-19) got their only run in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Brett Vertigan lined a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Derek Reddy to trim the lead to 5-1.

Colton Pogue drilled a towering solo home run in the top of the sixth to get the run right back, producing the final margin. It was the second straight night with a homer for Pogue, who reached base at least three times for a third consecutive game.

Alex Fishberg and Brendan Bell each tossed a scoreless inning to finish it. Bell struck out a pair in the ninth to nail down the win.

Misael Siverio (1-1) took the loss for Milwaukee, allowing eight hits and five runs over four innings.

Cleburne has now won nine of their last ten games, their best stretch of the 2021 season.

The Railroaders and Milkmen conclude the series on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. Left-hander Michael Gunn (2-2, 4.20) starts for Cleburne, while Milwaukee will go with left-hander David Holmberg (5-3, 5.29).

