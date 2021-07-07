Cougars Clinch 4th Straight Series Win

July 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Three homers and a season-high 16 hits helped the Kane County Cougars (23-23) win their fourth straight series with an 11-2 win over the Houston Apollos (7-37) Wednesday afternoon from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Offense came early and often for the Cougars as they jumped out in front 1-0 in the 1st inning as Josh Allen, the second batter of the game, sent a sacrifice fly to center to score Anfernee Seymour. Luis Roman followed with an RBI double in the 2nd for a 2-0 Cougars lead.

After Houston grabbed their first run on a Aaron Takacs homer, Mitch Reeves answered with a two-run double in the 5th. Reeves later scored on a Houston error for a 5-1 lead. The Cougars scored in five of the first six innings, getting home runs from Allen, Luis Roman and Kacy Clemens. They did their most damage in the 6th inning with a five-run frame.

On the mound, Jack Fox (1-2) kept things in order with only three hits allowed. He was one out shy of a quality start. Andrew Stout and Tom Curtin finished the rest of the game with only one run allowed.

Now the Cougars will go for their second sweep of the season, as they wrap up their series with Houston on Thursday night. Tyler Viza (2-0, 3.00) takes the mound for the Cougars against Houston's Connor Berry (0-1, 8.36). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30. It's a Thirsty Thursday offering $2 hot dogs, beers and sodas. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.