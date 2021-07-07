Railroaders Chug Past Milkmen 6-5

July 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release









Milwaukee Milkmen left fielder Adam Brett Walker

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen left fielder Adam Brett Walker(Milwaukee Milkmen)

Franklin, WI. - The Milkmen flushed away their travel woes early in Tuesday night's game but the Cleburne Railroaders hung on for a narrow 6-5 victory

In the bottom of the first, Trey Martin took his time in the batter's box and pulled out a walk. Catcher Christian Correa hit the first single of the night and Aaron Hill walked to load the bases. With two outs Tony Rosselli hit a two run RBI, putting the Milkmen ahead by two in the bottom of the first inning.

Cleburne responded in the top of the second inning after center fielder Zach Nehrir hit a stand-up double and batting in Nehrir was fellow outfielder Hunter Clanin, who also knocked a double in the right-center gap. Colton Pogue gave Cleburne the lead when he hit his first home run of the season, making the score 3-2 Railroaders.

Adam Brett Walker II was not about to let the Railroaders steam past the Milkmen and absolutely demolished the ball over the left field fence to tie the game at threes in the top of the third inning. The home run gives Walker 19 on the year and puts him on pace for 43 for the season. The current record is 31, held by Keon Barnum of the Chicago Dogs in 2019.

"I'll be happy once I get [to the record]. Just trying to take it one day at a time, I've been feeling pretty good and I've just got to keep it going," Walker said. "I'm just trying to go out and get some hits and if I hit the ball hard then good stuff happens."

However, Cleburne would not slow down, starting off the top of the fourth with a single and a walk, they had some assistance scoring after Anibal Sierra fumbled the ball at shortstop. Needing no help was Noah Vaughan who hit an RBI single, Milwaukee fell short again allowing another error and consequently a run to score, giving Cleburne a three run lead.

The Milkmen loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with Brett Vertigan, Correa, and Hill on the pond for Tony Rosselli with two outs, but Railroaders starter Stephen Greenlees struck out the Milkmen designated hitter to end the inning.

After going over the 110-pitch pitch mark in the top of the 6th, Milkmen pitcher Ryan Zimmerman was the beneficiary of an unexpected inning-ending double play. The Milwaukee starter struck out Noah Vaughan and the catcher Correa snapped a throw down to first, picking off Pogue.

Trey Martin gave the Milkmen a critical jolt in the bottom of the sixth, drawing Milwaukee to within a run. Derek Reddy and Jay Charleston both reached on walks and proceeded to coordinate a double steal. With two runners in scoring position, Martin gave the Milkmen the base hit they needed, scoring both.

The Milkmen needed a run to extend the game and two to win going into the bottom of the ninth after two shutdown innings from Zach Hartman in the bullpen. Cleburne closer Tyler Wilson wouldn't let his team down, retiring Milwaukee in order to earn the save and bringing the Railroaders to victory.

Milwaukee and Cleburne will play the second game of their series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

Tickets and more info at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.