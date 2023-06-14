Goldeyes Routed by Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Wednesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-17) tied a franchise record---unfortunately a dubious one as the Sioux Falls Canaries (12-19) defeated the visitors from Canada 19-0. The loss matched the most lopsided shutout in Goldeyes history which was also "accomplished" on August 25, 1995 at Thunder Bay. The 19 runs and 24 hits for Sioux Falls were the most this year for one game in the American Association.

Every Canaries batter in the starting lineup had at least a hit. Sioux Falls had four innings of tallying at least four runs. The Canaries plated four in the second and third, and five in the fifth and sixth.

Sioux Falls third baseman Darnell Sweeney (9) finished 4-6 with a two-run homer and five RBI's. Other Canaries homers were by left fielder Jabari Henry (5)--a three-run clout, and two (two-run and solo) by designated hitter Mike Hart (4, 5). Right fielder Welington Dotel finished a homer shy of the cycle as he was 4-6 with three RBI's. Sweeney came a triple shy of the cycle.

Lost in all the offense was Sioux Falls starter Mitchell Walters (1-1). He pitched one hit ball over six shutout innings. The right-hander struck out five and didn't walk anyone.

The story was not the same for Winnipeg starter Joey Matulovich (0-3). He gave up 11 hits, eight runs (all earned), and struck out three. The next Goldeyes pitcher, Josh Vincent had his worst outing of the year issuing 11 hits, ten runs (nine earned) over two-plus innings.

Winnipeg had just two hits but unfortunately none for third baseman Dayson Croes whose 25-game hitting streak came to an end going 0-4. Over the 25 games he was 41-104, a .394 clip with a homer and 21 RBI's. His hitting streak matched Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien for the longest in professional baseball this season. Croes finished two games shy of the Winnipeg consecutive games with a hit record which is 27 set by Luis Ortiz in 2001 and Brent Metheny in 2008.

The Goldeyes and Canaries finish the series on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (2-3) will start for Winnipeg against Sioux Falls left-hander Neil Lang (1-3).

GOLDEYES SCALES

This was the fourth game in Goldeyes history where the opponent has scored 19 runs. The two others were a 20-19 (12 innings) win over Sioux Falls in 1996, and a 19-4 loss at Wichita in 2017

One of the two Winnipeg hits was by pinch hitter Chris Burgess. It was his first game since June 1st at Chicago where he had to leave after taking a foul tip off his right hand while catching. Prior to Wednesday he missed ten straight games

Tommy McCarthy substituted at third base beginning in the seventh inning. It was his first appearance there as a professional. Croes played second in the seventh and eighth innings marking his first time there as a pro

Center fielder Brynn Martinez was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. He extended his streak of reaching base safely to 18 games

Sioux Falls snapped a six-game losing streak. The season series stands Winnipeg 3-2

