Dogs Walk It Off, Snap 10-Game Losing Streak

June 14, 2023







ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs snapped their 10-game losing streak Wednesday afternoon. Jesus Lujano smashed a walk-off single to left field, which secured the 9-8 victory for the Dogs.

The Dogs sprung out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning on behalf of four hits, a bases-loaded hit by pitch and two bases-loaded walks. Matt Bottcher began the game with a double, and Taylor Jackson followed by a sharp single to Kane County starting pitcher C.J. Eldred. Bottcher scored the game's first run after Josh Altmann was hit by a pitch. Michael Falsetti smashed a two-run double down the left field line, which scored Altmann and Nick Heath.

The Dogs hit through the order in the first, and leadoff man Matt Bottcher batted twice in the inning. The Dogs put constant pressure on Eldred, who threw 46 pitches in the opening inning.

Mangieri accounted for the sixth and seventh RBI for the Dogs. He torched a solo home run in the fifth inning and slapped an RBI single in the seventh.

Dogs starting pitcher Nick Green whisked through Kane County's lineup in his best start to date. He pitched seven scoreless innings, while only allowing five hits and striking out eight. His seven innings are the most in a start to date, and his eight strikeouts are the second most this year. Green produced his first scoreless start for the Dogs in an important bounce-back game.

The Kane County Cougars didn't go down quietly. The Cougars hit through the order in the top of the eighth inning and scored six unanswered runs. The Dogs needed three relief pitchers - Jonathan Tripp, Joe Cavallaro and Brian Schlitter - to retire three Kane County hitters.

Schlitter got the final out of the eighth inning, before allowing a one-out, game-tying home run to Jonah Davis. After leading by seven runs through seven innings, the Cougars rallied all the way back.

The Dogs surrendered a run in top of the 10th, but it didn't phase the hot offense. Ben Livorsi placed a perfect bunt back to the pitcher's mound, which brought in the tying run. Lujano ultimately scorched the game-winning hit, and the Dogs' first win since June 2.

Luke Mangieri, Jackson, Lujano and Falsetti each smacked two base hits. The Dogs combined for 13 hits in the pounding victory.

The Dogs will look to win the series Thursday night at Impact Field. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

