'Dogs Robbed of Fifth Straight Win

LINCOLN, Nebraska - 3B Will Kengor tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the 9th inning, but RF Dustin Woodcock robbed a would-be, three-run walk-off homer from 2B Carson Maxwell and the Saltdogs lost 4-2 in 10 innings to the Lake Country DockHounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Kengor's RBI tied the game at two, but after Lake Country (12-17) scored on a sacrifice fly from CF Thomas Jones, SS Demetrius Sims hit a solo homer to make it 4-2 in the 10th inning.

In the bottom-half, 1B Matt Goodheart represented the international tiebreak run at second base and CF Nick Anderson was hit by a pitch. DH Yanio Perez then fouled and RF Zane Zurbrugg filed out, and Maxwell - in his Saltdogs debut - represented the winning run. He hit a fly ball to the wall in right, where Woodcock reached over the fence and made the catch to end the game.

The Saltdogs (12-16) had a run of four consecutive quality starts come to an end when LHP Tanner Brown allowed two runs - one earned - over four innings. Brown struck out a Saltdogs season-high seven batters and walked two. Lake Country opened the scoring on 2B Blake Tiberi's leadoff homer in the 1st and added an unearned run after a Maxwell error in the 4th.

PH Luke Roskam worked a bases-loaded walk to get Lincoln on the board in the 7th before Kengor tied it in the 9th.

The 'Dogs got two scoreless innings in relief from RHP Walter Borkovich while LHP David Zoz six-up, six-down with four strikeouts. RHP Matt Cronin pitched two innings and allowed two runs - one earned - with two strikeouts.

Perez had Lincoln's only multi-hit game while SS Drew Devine, LF Aaron Takacs and Roskam each walked twice. C Marshall Awtry had a single in his pro debut before he was lifted for Roskam in the 7th. 2B Nate Samson left the game with a shoulder injury in the 7th. He was replaced by Kengor.

The 'Dogs had their season-best four-game win streak snapped but are still 4-1 to begin a season-long nine-game home stand. The series concludes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

