Dogs Drop Series Opener to Kane County

The Chicago Dogs continued their slippery slope late Tuesday night against the Kane County Cougars. The team lost its 10th consecutive game, 7-1, after enduring a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay.

Kane County's Gio Brusa opened the scoring by smashing a solo home run off the scoreboard in the top of the second. Armond Upshaw dribbled an RBI single to third base - extending the lead to 2-0.

The Cougars added four unearned runs in the fourth inning to make it a 7-1 ballgame. Kane County's Harrison Smith skied a fly ball to center field. Taylor Jackson, Josh Altmann and Nick Heath converged on the ball, and it bounced off the top of Heath's glove. Two more Cougars scored, which added fuel to a sloppy four-error inning. The Dogs had already committed five errors in the first four innings of play, which is the most in a single game this season.

New Dog catcher Ben Livorsi looked comfortable at the plate in his first game at Impact Field. Livorsi smashed a solo home run in the third inning and stroked a double to center field in the seventh.

Kane County starting pitcher Weston Muir cruised through six innings against the Dogs. He twirled six strikeouts and only allowed one earned run.

Relief pitcher Bryan Warzek was a man on a mission against the Cougars. Warzek came in to relieve Trevor Lane with two outs in the fifth inning and struck out five batters in 2.1 innings.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Trevor Lane struggled in his sixth start of the season. Lane only lasted 4.2 innings, while surrendering nine hits and three earned runs. He exited the game allowing an additional four unearned runs from the Dogs' five errors during his appearance. Lane conceded more walks than strikeouts for the third straight start. Lane's four walks tonight are the most in a start this season.

The Dogs look to end their skid at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

