Goldeyes Power Past RailCats

GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-22) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 10-7 at US Steel Yard on Saturday night.

Trailing 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning, the Goldeyes rallied for four runs to tie the game. Max Murphy doubled off the top of the centre field wall with one out. Kyle Martin followed with a two-run home run off the batter's eye in centre. Raul Navarro then launched a solo shot to left that pulled the Goldeyes within 5-4. Two batters later, Wes Darvill singled to right, leading to a RailCats' pitching change. After Darvill stole second, Kevin Lachance walked. Sonny Ulliana then singled to shallow left, driving home Darvill with the tying run.

In the top of the seventh, Martin was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second, and took third on a throwing error. After Navarro walked, Logan Hill rifled a two-run double into the right field corner that gave Winnipeg its first lead of the night at 7-5. Two batters later, Lachance lined a two-out single to centre that plated Hill.

The RailCats (18-24) pulled within 8-7 in the bottom of the eighth on a Zach Welz sacrifice fly and a Thomas Walraven infield single. With Walraven on second as the tying run and one out, Jose Jose came in from the bullpen and retired Raymond Jones and Jesus Marriaga on two combined pitches to preserve the one-run lead.

Winnipeg added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Logan Hill doubled down the left field line leading off and took third on an ensuring throwing error. Darvill pulled a single through the right side to score Hill. Darvill then stole second, took third on a Lachance groundout, and scored the Goldeyes' 10^th run on a two-out, infield single from Tyler Hill.

Jose retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to complete a five-out save. It was Jose's fifth save of the year.

Ken Frosch (4-3) picked up the win in relief with a scoreless bottom of the sixth.

Jordan Nelson (0-1) took the loss in relief for the RailCats while making his professional debut.

Gary SouthShore took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with no outs, and scratching across runs on back-to-back groundouts from Walraven and Jones.

Navarro doubled home Murphy in the top of the fourth to pull Winnipeg within 2-1. The RailCats responded with two runs in the bottom half on a bases-loaded, two-run single from Daniel Lingua.

Jones extended the RailCats' lead to 5-1 when he led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run to right-centre.

Pete Perez started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in five innings. Perez walked four and struck out five.

Cas Silber started for the Goldeyes and also took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds innings. Silber walked none and struck out seven.

All nine Goldeyes' starters had at least one hit, with eight collecting at least two hits. Kyle Thomas provided a scoreless inning of relief.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 6:10 p.m. Joey Gonzalez (2-3, 6.96) takes on right-hander Jack Alkire (2-4, 5.80). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

