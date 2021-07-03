American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 4 Milwaukee 3

John Silviano broke a tie with a two-run single in the sixth as the RedHawks (25-18) edged the Milkmen (25-16) 4-3 on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Jordan George opened the scoring for Fargo-Moorhead in the second with a two-run homer, but Milwaukee would tie the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth, including an Adam Brett Walker II run-scoring triple to tie the game, setting up the winning swing by Silviano.

Winnipeg 10 Gary SouthShore 7

Kyle Martin and Raul Navarro clubbed back-to-back homers in the sixth as the Goldeyes (18-22) turned around an early deficit with seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings for a 10-7 win over the Railcats (18-24). Raymond Jones solo shot in the fifth gave Gary SouthShore a 5-1 lead before Martin launched a two-run shot and Navarro followed with a solo homer in the sixth. Logan Hill gave Winnipeg the lead for good in the seventh with a two-run double that scored Martin and Navarro.

Chicago 8 Houston 2

K.C. Hobson capped off a four-run third inning with a two-run homer and the Dogs (25-17) rolled to an 8-2 win over the Apollos (7-34) on Saturday night. Houston tried to turn around the 4-0 hole with a Daniel Aldrich run-scoring double in the fourth and the second homer in as many games for Dom DeRenzo in the fifth, but Chicago added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth, including a two-run shot by T.J. Bennett.

Kansas City 11 Lincoln 3

Nine runs in the first five inning ensured the Monarchs (23-17) would not suffer a third straight loss in an 11-3 win over the Saltdogs (20-20) on Saturday night. Jan Hernandez got the Kansas City offense started with a two-run first inning homer before Colin Willis added a solo shot in the second. Hernandez launched his second two-run homer in the third as Lincoln could never get close in the game. Forrestt Allday and Josh Altmann both homered in the fifth for the Saltdogs, marking the second straight game both have homered.

Kane County 7 Sioux City 4

An early barrage of seven runs in three innings was enough for the Cougars (21-22) in a 7-4 win over the Explorers (25-16) On Saturday night. In the first, Gavin LaValley doubled home a run and later scored on a Kacy Clemens double as part of a four-run frame. In the third, Kane County's Mark Karaviotis doubled home a pair and later scored on a Nick Santoro single. Jose Sermo homered and drove in three for Sioux City.

Cleburne 7 Sioux Falls 6

Despite surrendering two separate leads, the Railroaders (22-19) got two in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Canaries (18-21) 7-6 on Saturday night. Zach Nehrir homered, and Chase Simpson drove home a run for an early 2-0 Cleburne lead. But Sioux Falls tied the game in the fourth with a two-run Zane Gurwitz homer. After falling behind 5-2, the Canaries rallied in the seventh with two run-scoring singles and two bases loaded walks. But Cleburne got the last rally, with Ramon Hernandez tying the game in the ninth with a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Simpson drew the walk-off bases loaded walk to win it.

