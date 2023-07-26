Goldeyes Make It Four in a Row

WINNIPEG, MB - Hau'oli lā hānau is how you say Happy Birthday in Hawaiian. And it was just that for Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-37) third baseman Keith Torres (2) who belted a game-tying homer in the fifth inning on his 24th birthday. Torres, who was raised in Honolulu added a sacrifice fly in the eighth helping the team to a 10-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers (32-33) on Wednesday night at Shaw Park. Winnipeg has won four straight games while Sioux City has dropped five consecutive contests.

The Goldeyes were down 3-0 to the fourth inning when they started mounting their comeback. Right fielder Max Murphy (18) led off the with a homer to right which made it 3-1. He now leads the league in homers. Designated hitter Jacob Bockelie followed with a single while catcher Chris Burgess and first baseman Hidekel Gonzalez each walked. Left fielder Najee Gaskins delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 Sioux City.

Winnipeg would take the lead in the seventh inning as Gaskins led off with a single. Sioux City starting pitcher Austin Drury (2-4) would commit an error trying to pick off Gaskins as the ball sailed down the right field line. Gaskins ended up at third base. Drury exited the game and in came Nate Gercken. The first batter against him--Winnipeg second baseman Brynn Martinez singled to right which gave the Goldeyes a 4-3 advantage.

However, the best was yet to come for the Goldeyes who for the second straight night had a six-run inning. And both nights it was started on a single from shortstop Andy Armstrong. Winnipeg sent 11 to the plate and had additional contributions from Burgess with an RBI single, Gonzalez a two-run single, center fielder Tra Holmes a bases loaded two-run single, and the sac fly by Torres. Armstrong had two singlese in the inning. It was the second straight night Armstrong had two hits in one inning after the Goldeyes went through the first 62 games with nobody doing that.

Landon Bourassa (5-5) held that lead as he worked seven innings en route to the win. He issued six hits, three runs (all earned), walked a season-high five (personal high) and struck out two. Tyler Jandron (1) pitched two scoreless frames for his first professional save.

Winnipeg goes for the three-game sweep on Thursday night. Right-hander Mitchell Verburg (2-2) is the scheduled starter for Sioux City while Winnipeg counters with righty Luis Ramirez (4-4).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg's longest winning streak of the season is five from June 24-28. The Goldeyes over this four-game streak have scored 32 runs

Murphy has hit safely in 14-of-his-last-15 games and is 24-61 in that time, .393

Holmes has 18 RBI's, nine have come in bases loaded situations. He's four-for-six with the bags full

Winnipeg had 11 hits, all nine Goldeyes in the starting lineup had at least a hit. The last time that occurred was July 9th versus Milwaukee

Bourassa is 3-1 lifetime in six starts against Sioux City

Jandron since his full-time to move the bullpen has allowed five earned runs in 20 innings, 2.25 ERA. His save was the first for a Goldeye other than Samuel Adames

Sioux City leads the season series 3-2. The home team has won every contest between the two this year

