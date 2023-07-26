Dogs All-Around Performance Leads to Dominant Win in Gary

GARY, IND. - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-1 Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Steel Yard. The win pushes the team to 31-31 and tied for third place in the American Association's Eastern Division.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Tyler Palm dominated in his six innings of work. Palm allowed four isolated singles, struck out three batters and only walked one. Palm was remarkably efficient on the mound and rarely faced trouble from Gary hitters.

Only two RailCats reached third base, and Palm quickly extinguished the threats.

Palm's masterful appearance was exactly what the Dogs needed to get back on track. Palm's outing was his second shutout performance this season. His last shutout was on May 25 - a 7.0-inning masterclass against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Dogs backed Palm with seven runs in the final six innings.

The Dogs added two runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Cody Bohanek's RBI single.

Chicago pounded Gary relief pitcher Jose Betances with four seventh-inning runs. David Maberry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and then Luke Mangieri followed that up with a two-run single.

The Dogs added an extra insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Brennan Metzger scored Payton Eeles with a single. Eeles scored his first and second career professional runs against the RailCats on Sunday.

Bryan Warzek and Joe Cavallaro were the first two arms out of the bullpen, and both of them dominated. Warzek and Cavallaro both threw two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

Steven Lacey made his professional debut out of the bullpen in the ninth inning. He recorded his first strikeout but walked two batters in 0.2 innings.

The RailCats used Chris Erwin as an opener against the Dogs. He only tossed two innings, surrendered one hit and struck out three batters. The RailCats used seven additional arms in the game, and the Dogs jumped on three of those pitchers.

Every Dogs hitter reached base once against the RailCats on Sunday. Bohanek and Eeles led the way with two hits each, as five more Chicago batters recorded a hit.

The Dogs look to continue the momentum in an upcoming six-game home stand. The Dogs battle the Lake Country DockHounds Tuesday morning. The first pitch is set for 11:30 a.m.

