Dogs Shutout in Seven Inning Rainout against Gary

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats defeated the Chicago Dogs 2-0 at the Steel Yard Saturday afternoon in seven innings. The game was canceled as the bottom of the seventh inning began due to torrential rainfall.

The loss drops the Dogs to 30-31 this season and ends their 12-game win streak at the Steel Yard, which began July 6, 2021.

Gary SouthShore starting pitcher John Sheaks dominated in his seven innings of work. He allowed four hits, struck out seven batters and walked one. Sheaks got better as the outing progressed. Sheaks retired the final 11 Dogs he faced.

Cole Aker made his first start as a Chicago Dog and lasted four innings. Aker surrendered three hits, two earned runs and walked three batters. All of Aker's walks occurred in the first two innings. His command of the strike zone recovered in the final two frames.

The Chicago offense put six runners on base, backed by four hits, one walk and a second-inning defensive error. The Dogs left all seven runners on base, which increased the series total to 27.

Jonathan Cheshire was the first Dog out of the bullpen. He struck out four RailCats in his two dominant outings.

Payton Eeles recorded his first professional hit in the third inning. Eeles smoked a line drive to right field - the fourth hit for the Dogs on Saturday.

Three other Chicago hitters recorded a hit against Sheaks. Rosa torched a first-inning ground-rule double. Jesus Lujano and David Maberry both reached on singles.

The Dogs finish the series against Gary Sunday afternoon at the Steel Yard. The first pitch is at 2 p.m.

