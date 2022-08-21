Goldeyes End Slide with Win in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-39) defeated the Sioux City Explorers 6-1 Sunday evening at Lewis & Clark Park.

Sioux City (40-45) took a 1-0 lead just three batters into the ballgame when Danny Amaral came home on Trey Martin's infield single.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the top of the third when Logan Hill led off the frame with a line drive home to left-centre field. It was his 17th round tripper of the season.

Winnipeg went up 3-1 later in the inning. David Washington's ground ball was first misplayed by first baseman Gabe Snyder, who then committed a throwing error on the same play, allowing Raul Navarro and Ian Sagdal to score.

The Goldeyes stretched their lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning when Washington crushed his league-leading 28th home run of the season to right field with Navarro aboard.

In the top of the eighth, Reggie Pruitt Jr. came in on a throwing error to round out the scoring.

Starter Landen Bourassa (5-5) evened his record, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings of work.

The trio of Travis Seabrooke, Will McAffer, and Tasker Strobel each pitched an inning of scoreless relief for Winnipeg.

Matt Pobereyko (2-1) started for Sioux City and gave up five runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out six.

The Goldeyes will travel to Kansas City, Kansas where they will open a three-game series with the Monarchs at Legends Field Monday at 7:30 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

Kansas City again serves as the opponent with the Goldeyes return to Shaw Park Monday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at Goldeyes.com.

