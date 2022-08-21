Birds Swept at Milwaukee, Losing Skid Hits Nine

Franklin, WI - Kona Quiggle delivered a pair of run-scoring doubles to highlight Sioux Falls offensively as the Birds dropped their ninth consecutive contest; a 9-3 decision to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Aaron Takacs singled to lead off the second inning and scored on a two-out double from Quiggle. The Milkmen loaded the bases with no outs in the home half before a popout and a strikeout had Sioux Falls on the verge of escaping the inning. But a bases-clearing double on a 1-2 count put Milwaukee ahead for good and they'd tack on another run before the inning ended.

The Milkmen scored three times in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of two RBI singles and a wild pitch before adding another run in the fifth. A solo homerun in the eighth inning gave the Milkmen their largest lead of the game.

Takacs doubled with one out in the ninth and was driven in by Angelo Altavilla. Down to the team's final strike, Quiggle brought home Altavilla with his second RBI double before the game ended.

Quiggle and Gavin LaValley each finished with two hits as the Birds drop to 31-54 overall. Sioux Falls is now home for eleven consecutive games beginning with a doubleheader against Sioux City on Monday at 5:05pm.

