'Dogs Beat Monarchs on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Justin Byrd had four hits with a game-tying RBI single, Matt Goodheart scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch, and the 'Dogs rallied to walk-off the Kansas City Monarchs, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Rogers drove in his first two RBIs with a two-run single in the 1st inning, giving Lincoln (40-47) a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs (54-32) halved the deficit when Jacob Robson hit a two-out solo homer in the 3rd inning.

The 'Dogs restored the two-run lead with a two-out RBI double from Rogers in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Justin Byrd made it 4-1 with a solo homer in the 7th inning, but Jacob Robson hit a go-ahead grand slam with nobody out in the 8th inning.

Down to their final two outs, Justin Byrd tied the game with his fourth hit, scoring Hunter Clanin from second base. After Rayder Ascanio reached on an error to load the bases, Goodheart scored on a wild pitch from Jameson McGrane, who inherited runners two runners from Brandon Koch. Koch took the loss after recording saves in each of the first two games of the series.

Greg Minier allowed one run over seven innings, scattering three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Matt Cronin allowed the Robson grand slam, while Carter Hope pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning and earned his fifth win of the season.

