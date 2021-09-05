Goldeyes Clipped by RedHawks

September 5, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-48) lost 4-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Boxwell broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, solo home run that struck the batter's eye in the top of the sixth. Nick Novak's two-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh made it 2-0.

The Goldeyes pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth. Sonny Ulliana and Amos Ramon opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Tyler Hill smashed a groundball to first baseman Carson McCurdy. McCurdy recorded the out at first on Hill before making an errant throw to second that went into left field and allowed Ulliana to score.

The RedHawks (60-38) re-extended the lead to 4-1 in the top of the ninth on a two-out, two-run home run down the left field line from Sam Dexter.

In the bottom of the ninth, Deon Stafford and Kevin Lachance hit back-to-back one-out singles to bring the tying run to the plate. Logan Hill grounded an RBI single up the middle to score Stafford. After RedHawks' closer Alex DuBord recorded the second out of the inning, Ramon drilled a line drive to right-centre that was run down by Mitch Piatnik for the final out. DuBord picked up his 11th save of the year.

RedHawks' starter Bret Helton (7-9) picked up the win, pitching seven shutout innings on four hits. Helton walked one and struck out five.

Goldeyes' starter Greg Harris took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits in five and two-thirds innings. Harris walked three and struck out three.

The Goldeyes conclude the 2021 season on Monday against the RedHawks. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 1:05 p.m. Eduard Reyes (7-8, 6.68) starts for Winnipeg.

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.