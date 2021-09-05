Explorers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Win

September 5, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Brett Adcock delivered a quality start and Max Kuhns produced an eight out save as the Sioux City Explorers beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-3.

Brett Adcock (5-8) for the first time this year picked up wins in back to back starts as he turned in six and one-third innings of three run ball allowing four runs while tying a season high with eight strikeouts and walked three.

He was buoyed by the X's, scoring three runs in the top of first for a second consecutive game. Sebastian Zawada doubled home two and Blake Tiberi reached and scored a run after an error by the Canaries first baseman. All three runs scored with two outs in the inning.

The Explorers pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second after a Michael Lang double.

Sioux Falls trimmed the lead in half on a two run home run from Trey Michalczewski but Adcock would leave the bases loaded to keep Sioux City in front 4-2.

Taking the loss for Sioux Falls was Joey Wagman (1-3) who gave up four runs, three earned in five innings on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Each team traded a run in the seventh, Tiberi with an RBI single and Mike Hart with a solo home run for the Canaries, giving the game its final tally of 5-3.

Max Kuhns entered the game after the Hart home run to replace Adcock with one out in the seventh. He would earn the save by collecting the final eight outs of the ball game as he struck out five.

Sioux City heads into the final day of the regular season with the win, guaranteeing themselves a chance at still making the playoffs. With Cleburne and Lincoln still in play at the end of the Explorers game, it's too early to tell the scenario in which how the Explorers can reach the postseason.

In the final game set for 1:05 pm on Monday, Sioux City will be TBA for their starting pitcher. For Sioux Falls it will be righty Tyler Garkow (5-9, 5.09) who toes the rubber for the Birds.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.