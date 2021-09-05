Dogs Clinch North with Shutout over Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Dogs (62-37) clinched the North Division Championship in the American Association with a 5-0 win over the Kane County Cougars (44-54).

The Dogs continued their trend of scoring first in the ballgame, as former Cougar Anfernee Grier launched a solo shot in the 2nd inning off of starter Josh Tols (4-8). The Dogs continued their offense as Grant Kay's fielder's choice made it 2-0 and a Cougar error elevated the lead 3-0.

Chicago tacked on runs in the 3rd on Joey Terdoslavich's solo homer and in the 6th on Danny Mars' RBI single.

The Cougars' couldn't figure out Jordan Kipper (12-3) all night as he was nearly perfect for the first four innings. Kipper finished the game with 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits on one walk and nine strikeouts. Cam Booser worked a scoreless 8th and Jeff Kinley tossed a scoreless 9th.

Danny Taggert worked three scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Cougars.

The 2021 season will come to a close Monday afternoon. Chicago's Kyle Murphy (3-2, 2.98) will take the mound against the Cougars Zach Taglieri (0-1, 4.36). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 1:00 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 a.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

