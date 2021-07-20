Goldeyes Blanked by Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-29) by a score of 8-0 Monday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead (32-25) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Leobaldo Pina hit a solo home run to left field.

The RedHawks increased their lead to four runs in the bottom of the second. First Sam Dexter brought John Silviano in with a safety squeeze bunt. Nick Novak singled home Alex Boxwell with a single to centre field before Novak crossed the plate on Correlle Prime's sacrifice fly to centre field and made the score Fargo-Moorhead 4 Goldeyes 0.

Boxwell drove in Jordan George with a broken-bat single to centre in the bottom of the third to give the RedHawks a 5-0 advantage.

Dylan Kelly made it 6-0 Fargo-Moorhead with a sacrifice fly to left field in the fifth inning that scored Pina.

The RedHawks rounded out the scoring in the eighth inning when Prime hit a two-run home run to right field with Dexter on base, making the score 8-0 for the home team.

Joey Gonzalez (2-5) started and took the loss for the Goldeyes. He worked six innings, giving up six runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Logan Nissen (4-4) earned the win for the RedHawks. He left the game in the top of the seventh inning after being struck on the foot by Raul Navarro's lead off single. Nissen pitched six shutout frames yielding just four hits.

The jersey number 19 of late RedHawks pitcher Jake Laber was officially retired in a pre-game ceremony. Laber, Fargo-Moorhead's all-time leader in wins and innings pitched passed away in 2016 at the age of 30.

The Goldeyes now make the long journey back to their temporary home of Jackson, Tennessee where they will host the Houston Apollos in a doubleheader Wednesday. Game one is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

