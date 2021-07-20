American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 0

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-25) blanked the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-0 to claim their four game series 3-1.

Starting pitcher Logan Nissen worked six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Reliever Michael Hope came on and worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing just one hit and one walk and Mark Finkelnburg retired the three batters he faced in the ninth to complete the shutout.

Offensively for the RedHawks, LF Correlle Prime hit his 12th homer of the season and had three RBIs. 3B Leobaldo Pina went 2-for-3 with his 11th home run of the year and DH Jordan George, CF Alex Boxwell and 2B Nick Novak each added a pair of hits as well.

For the Goldeyes, 3B Raul Navarro went 2-for-4.

Chicago 8, Gary SouthShore 3

The Chicago Dogs built and early lead and toppled the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-3 on Monday night at Impact Field.

The Dogs got started right away with three runs in the bottom of the first inning as DH Danny Mars (3-for-5) singled home 1B K.C. Hobson and C Ryan Lidge (3-for-3) hit a two-run home run. In the third, Lidge doubled home Mars and Hobson scored on a sac fly from 3B T.J. Bennett. Chicago saw another RBI single from Mars in the fourth, an RBI single from SS Harrison Smith (2-for-4) in the fifth and a solo home run from RF Anfernee Grier (2-for-3) in the seventh.

The RailCats rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth as 3B Daniel Lingua singled home 2B Ryan Cash and pinch hitter Jacob Talamante.

