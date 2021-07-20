Four Unanswered Runs Not Enough as Dogs Threaten Comeback in Milwaukee

The Dogs have proven to be a resilient bunch all season, and Tuesday's series opener at Milwaukee was no different.

Christian Day allowed five earned runs in his professional debut for the Dogs, but it would be foolish to count out this Dogs team when trailing 5-0 after two innings. The Dogs steadily chipped away at Milwaukee's lead and loaded the bases in the ninth inning.

But as Anfernee Grier grounded out to third base, the Dogs' valiant comeback fell short, losing to Milwaukee 5-4.

After Day was pulled with one out in the third inning, Justin Goossen-Brown emerged from the bullpen to pitch his longest outing of the season. Goossen-Brown hurled four scoreless innings, allowing two hits, zero walks and one strikeout.

This performance from the Dogs' sidearm reliever kept the game within reach as the Dogs manufactured runs over the next seven innings. Grier reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning, which was enough to score K.C. Hobson from first for the Dogs' first run.

Cosimo Cannella was a late addition to the starting lineup, but was ready to go from the first pitch, stroking a ball to center field to score Grant Kay in the seventh inning. Milwaukee doesn't play the seventh inning stretch, but Danny Mars stretched a double in the top half of the seventh to pull the Dogs within two runs.

New signees Cam Booser and John Baker continued their strong starts as Dogs, combining for one and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two strikeouts. They kept the game at bay before the Dogs loaded the bases in the ninth inning.

The Dogs racked up four unanswered runs, but were unable to steal game one in Milwaukee as the Milkmen regained a one game lead in the North Division. Perhaps the most important series of the Dogs' season continues on Wednesday as Garrett Christman takes the mound against Matt Solter at 6:35 p.m.

The last time the Dogs saw Solter was on July 15 at Impact Field when Dogs hitters piled on seven runs on nine hits while taking five walks.

